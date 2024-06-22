Kallakurichi illicit liquor tragedy: Death toll mounts to 53

The death toll in the Kallakurichi illicit liquor tragedy has increased to 53, as per the official bulletin issued on Saturday, June 22. The bulletin issued at 7.30 am, says that while 29 people died in the Kallakurichi Government Hospital, 17 deaths were reported in Salem Government Hospital, four deaths in Villupuram Government Hospital, and three deaths in Pondicherry JIPMER hospital.

A total of 193 patients from Karunapuram and neighbouring villages have been admitted after consuming the country-made arrack. Among them 140 of them are in-patients.

Amid the increasing number of deaths, the health department on Friday, June 21, had initiated a door-to-door survey to identify people who consumed the illicit liquor by checking for symptoms.

On June 21, the AIADMK legislators clad in black shirts staged a sit-in-protest in the Assembly over the tragedy demanding CM MK Stalin’s resignation. They were subsequently evicted from the House. While Speaker M Appavu directed that the AIADMK MLAs could not attend the House for the rest of the day, CM MK Stalin requested the Speaker to allow them to raise the issue after the Question Hour.