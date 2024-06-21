Kallakurichi illicit liquor tragedy: Death toll increases to 49

Speaking to the media after visiting the victims in Kallakurichi government hospital, Palaniswami said, “The loss of valuable lives shows the administrative incompetence of the DMK government headed by Stalin. Taking moral responsibility for the deaths, Stalin should resign.”

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister has constituted a one-man commission headed by Justice B. Gokuldas, former judge of the Madras High Court, to conduct a fair probe along with recommendations to prevent such incidents in the future within three months. The committee has been mandated to submit its report to the government within three months.

The CM also held a review meeting with officials regarding the incident. The government has also announced an ex gratia of Rs 10 lakh for the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for those undergoing treatment in hospitals.

The CM, in a press release, stated that four persons have been arrested so far and investigation is underway to find those involved in supplying methanol for the production of the spurious liquor. Further, officials have also been directed to find the reserve of methanol supply, if any, and destroy it.

On June 19, the District Superintendent of Police was placed under suspension and the District Collector was transferred. The case was also transferred to the CBCID for further investigation. CBCID SP Shantharam commenced the probe and five special teams have been formed to track down all those involved in the crime.