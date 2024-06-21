Kallakurichi illicit liquor tragedy: Death toll increases to 49
The death toll in the Kallakurichi illicit liquor tragedy mounted to 49, on Friday, June 21, with 10 more persons losing their lives. The increasing death toll makes the incident one of the worst-ever illicit liquor tragedies reported in Tamil Nadu.
A total of 120 persons who consumed the country-made arrack have been admitted to government hospitals in Kallakurichi, Salem and Villupuram and at JIPMER in Puducherry.
On June 20, the bodies were laid next to each other on the Gomukhi riverbed and cremated and buried with the help of the district administration.
Following the tragedy, leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami and actor Vijay who recently floated the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam party visited the families of the victims on June 20.
Alleging failure of the government in curtailing the sales of illicit liquor which led to the deaths, the Opposition has demanded the resignation of Chief Minister MK Stalin on moral grounds.
Speaking to the media after visiting the victims in Kallakurichi government hospital, Palaniswami said, “The loss of valuable lives shows the administrative incompetence of the DMK government headed by Stalin. Taking moral responsibility for the deaths, Stalin should resign.”
Meanwhile, the Chief Minister has constituted a one-man commission headed by Justice B. Gokuldas, former judge of the Madras High Court, to conduct a fair probe along with recommendations to prevent such incidents in the future within three months. The committee has been mandated to submit its report to the government within three months.
The CM also held a review meeting with officials regarding the incident. The government has also announced an ex gratia of Rs 10 lakh for the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for those undergoing treatment in hospitals.
The CM, in a press release, stated that four persons have been arrested so far and investigation is underway to find those involved in supplying methanol for the production of the spurious liquor. Further, officials have also been directed to find the reserve of methanol supply, if any, and destroy it.
On June 19, the District Superintendent of Police was placed under suspension and the District Collector was transferred. The case was also transferred to the CBCID for further investigation. CBCID SP Shantharam commenced the probe and five special teams have been formed to track down all those involved in the crime.