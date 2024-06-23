Kallakurichi illicit liquor tragedy: 56 deaths, 157 people still in hospital

The death toll in the Kallakurichi illicit liquor tragedy in Tamil Nadu has increased to 56, as per the latest state government bulletin issued on Sunday, June 23. According to the 2 pm bulletin, while 31 people died in the Kallakurichi Government Hospital, 18 deaths were reported in the Salem Government Hospital, four in the Villupuram Government Hospital, and three in Pondicherry’s JIPMER Hospital.

On June 18, several people in the district were hospitalised after they complained of stomach pain and eye irritation after consuming the illicit liquor. The liquor contained methanol, a potent substance that can cause serious illnesses and death. As many as 157 people are still undergoing treatment and six people have been discharged so far. Thirty-two of the 56 deaths have been reported from Karunapuram, a colony that houses residents mostly belonging to SC/ST communities.