Jana Nayagan makers withdraw plea against CBFC in Madras HC

KVN productions, producer of the film Jana Nayagan, on Tuesday, February 10, withdrew the petition against the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) challenging the certification process.

Justice PT Asha had on Monday allowed the request to withdraw the plea by the film production company. The producers are likely to pursue their remedy before the revising committee of the CBFC.

The film originally scheduled to be released on January 9 was denied censor certificate by the CBFC citing complaints about the content which could affect communal harmony. The absence of committee members with expertise in armed forces was cited as another reason.

After the production house moved the Madras High Court for a censor certificate, the single bench of Justice PT Asha ordered the CBFC to grant the same on January 9. The CBFC subsequently appealed to a Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava and Justice G Arul Murugan. On January 27, the Division Bench permitted the production house to amend its writ petition and directed that the matter be listed for a fresh hearing before the single judge.