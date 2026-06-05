Jana Nayagan leak: Six more arrested for circulating Vijay’s film online

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Six more persons have been arrested in connection with the leak of Jana Nayagan. The accused allegedly shared and distributed leaked footage from the film through social media platforms, messaging applications and other digital channels, reports said.

Electronic devices seized from the accused are being examined as investigators attempt to trace the source of the leak and identify others involved in its circulation.

Earlier, in April, several people were arrested in the case, including a freelance editor who was allegedly responsible for leaking portions of the film before its release. According to investigators, the editor gained unauthorised access to Jana Nayagan footage at an editing studio, copied the material and shared it with two other accused, leading to its widespread circulation online.

More recently, the Madras High Court denied bail to six individuals arrested for allegedly watching the film illegally. The court dismissed their petitions after the prosecution argued that viewing and circulating an unreleased film was a serious offence that caused substantial financial and reputational damage to the makers.

Starring C Joseph Vijay, who is now the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Jana Nayagan was originally scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on January 9, 2026. Directed by H Vinoth, the film was billed as Vijay’s final acting project before his full-time entry into politics.

However, the release was stalled after the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) referred the film to a nine-member Revising Committee following objections raised by a member of the Examining Committee. The member questioned the absence of a military expert during the certification process and raised concerns over the film’s portrayal of the armed forces. Complaints were also made that certain scenes could hurt religious sentiments.

The production house—KVN productions—challenged the CBFC’s decision before the Madras High Court, arguing that the film had already complied with the cuts and modifications suggested by the Examining Committee for a U/A 16+ certificate. While a single judge initially directed the CBFC to issue the certificate, the order was stayed by a Division Bench, and the Supreme Court declined to intervene.

Subsequently, KVN Productions withdrew its petition and agreed to submit the film to the Revising Committee for fresh consideration. The move cleared the legal hurdles surrounding the certification process and paved the way for the film’s re-evaluation by the CBFC, though its release remains pending.

This article was written by a student interning with TNM