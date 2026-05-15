Jailer 2 crew member electrocuted to death during shoot in Chennai

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A tragic accident was reported on the set of Jailer 2 on Thursday, May 14, after a crew member died of electrocution during filming near Panaiyur on Chennai’s East Coast Road (ECR). The deceased has been identified as 28-year-old Karthikeyan, who was engaged in electrical work at the shooting set.

According to a report by The Hindu , he was working at the location in the afternoon when he was electrocuted after coming into contact with a live wire. On receiving information, police from Kanathur police station rushed to the spot and later sent the body to a government hospital for a post-mortem.

The incident occurred while technical work was underway at the shooting location, prompting police to launch an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death.

Investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the accident and whether proper safety measures were followed on the set.

The report added that filming activities were halted after the incident. Actor Rajinikanth, who was scheduled to join the shoot later in the day, did not participate after the accident.

Jailer 2 is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and serves as the sequel to the 2023 action film Jailer. The film is produced by Sun Pictures, with music composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The cast includes Ramya Krishnan, Shivarajkumar, Mohanlal, and Yogi Babu.

This article was written by a student interning with TNM