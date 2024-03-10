Jaffer Sadiq’s arrest: DMK MP threatens to sue BJP for making ‘baseless’ allegations

A day after the arrest of Jaffar Sadiq by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Tamil Nadu Law Minister S Regupathy on Sunday, March 10 said that the state government will initiate action against him. Sadiq was a former member of the DMK party. He was the Deputy Organiser of the NRI Wing. Following allegations of drug smuggling, he was removed from the party on February 25.

Addressing the media on Sunday, Regupathy said “All required action will be taken. We will not help him nor save him. We will bring him before the law and ensure he is punished.”

Stating that the DMK party was not aware of Sadiq’s activities, Regupathy said that the party has already expelled him. “We will be happy if the Union government conducts its investigation into him with the necessary evidence,” the Law Minister said.