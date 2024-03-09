Jaffer Sadiq invested drug money in films, hospitality as cover businesses, says NCB

Following his arrest on Saturday, March 7, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) said that Tamil film producer and former DMK functionary Jaffer Sadiq amassed significant wealth through drug trafficking, which he then invested in various sectors such as films, construction, and hospitality to conceal his illicit activities. According to NCB officials, Jaffer’s criminal network extended from India to countries like Australia and New Zealand.

"The NCB today arrested Jaffer Sadiq, who was running the international drug trafficking network, his drug racket spread from New Delhi, Tamil Nadu and other places in India to New Zealand, Australia and Malaysia. The accused earned a lot through drug trafficking and invested in multiple industries such as film, construction, hospitality etc and was using it as a cover business,” Deputy Director General of NCB, Gyaneshwar Singh said.