Jaffer Sadiq invested drug money in films, hospitality as cover businesses, says NCB

Following his arrest on Saturday, March 7, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) said that Tamil film producer and former DMK functionary Jaffer Sadiq amassed significant wealth through drug trafficking, which he then invested in various sectors such as films, construction, and hospitality to conceal his illicit activities. According to NCB officials, Jaffer’s criminal network extended from India to countries like Australia and New Zealand.
"The NCB today arrested Jaffer Sadiq, who was running the international drug trafficking network, his drug racket spread from New Delhi, Tamil Nadu and other places in India to New Zealand, Australia and Malaysia. The accused earned a lot through drug trafficking and invested in multiple industries such as film, construction, hospitality etc and was using it as a cover business,” Deputy Director General of NCB, Gyaneshwar Singh said.
Jaffer, a Tamil film producer and former DMK member, was arrested by the NCB on Saturday, March 9, after being on the run for several weeks. He was arrested in Jaipur for his alleged involvement with an international drug cartel. Jaffer, who produced over five Tamil films, allegedly orchestrated the transportation of pseudoephedrine from India to Australia and New Zealand. According to NCB, Pseudoephedrine is a key ingredient in the production of methamphetamine, a highly sought-after drug globally.
The arrest comes after Jaffer had been absconding since February 15, 2024, when NCB seized 50.070 kg of pseudoephedrine from a godown belonging to Aventa Company and apprehended three of Jaffer’s associates. The DMK expelled Jaffer from the party permanently, citing his actions as dishonourable after news of his involvement in drug trafficking spread. The party instructed its members to sever all ties with him.