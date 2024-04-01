Jaffer Sadiq drug racket case: NCB summons Tamil filmmaker Ameer

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB ) has summoned Tamil movie maker Ameer for questioning in the Rs 2,000 crore international drug trafficking case involving former DMK functionary Jaffer Sadiq. Ameer has directed a yet to be released movie produced by Sadiq and will have to appear for questioning on April 2 at the New Delhi office of the NCB.

Two other business associates of Sadiq, Abdul Fazid Buhari and Syed Ibrahim were also summoned by the NCB.