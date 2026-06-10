‘Iyakkunar Imayam’ Bharathiraja passes away at 85

Veteran Tamil filmmaker Bharathiraja, widely revered as Iyakkunar Imayam (the peak of directors), passed away at his residence in Chennai on Wednesday, June 10. He was 85.

The filmmaker had been battling age-related health issues for some time, and his condition worsened following the death of his son, actor-director Manoj Bharathiraja, who suffered a cardiac arrest in March 2024.

Bharathiraja transformed the landscape of Tamil cinema after making his directorial debut with the landmark 1977 film 16 Vayathinile, starring Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth and Sridevi.

At a time when most films were shot within studio confines, he pioneered realistic filmmaking by taking cameras into villages, fields and rural landscapes, bringing an unprecedented authenticity to Tamil cinema. His films captured the aspirations, struggles, caste realities, romance and social dynamics of rural Tamil Nadu with remarkable sensitivity.

Over a career spanning nearly five decades, Bharathiraja delivered several classics including Kizhake Pogum Rail, Sigappu Rojakkal, Niram Maaratha Pookkal, Alaigal Oivathillai, Mann Vasanai, Kaadhal Oviyam, Mudhal Mariyathai, Vedham Pudhithu, Karuthamma and Anthimanthaarai. Many of these works are regarded as milestones in Tamil cinema for their storytelling, social commentary and visual style.

Beyond filmmaking, Bharathiraja played a pivotal role in introducing and nurturing generations of actors. He is credited with launching or providing breakthrough opportunities to several leading actresses, including Radhika Sarathkumar, Revathi, Ranjani, Rekha and Kushboo, among others. He also helped shape the careers of numerous actors and technicians who would go on to become major figures in south Indian cinema.

In recent days, Bharathiraja remained away from the public eye following his declining health. However, he made an appearance in a video when actor Radhika promoted her recent film Thaai Kelavi.

Apart from directing, Bharathiraja also enjoyed a successful acting career. His notable performances include roles in Aayutha Ezhuthu, Pandianadu, Eeswaran, Thiruchitrambalam, Rocky and Maharaja. His final screen appearance was in Thudarum starring Mohanlal.

His most recent directorial work was the segment Paravai Kootil Vaazhum Maangal in the anthology series Modern Love Chennai.