It’s DMK vs BJP in Coimbatore as Annamalai gets BJP ticket

DMK Vs BJP in Coimbatore

The INDIA bloc had been waiting for BJP’s list as leaders from the western zone of the DMK had urged party president MK Stalin to not allot the Coimbatore seat to any ally till the BJP announces its candidate. The DMK wanted to take on Annamalai and not allot the seat to an ally. Both the CPI(M), which won from this seat in 2019, and Kamal Haasan wanted to contest from Coimbatore.

Annamalai had recently completed his six-month long ‘En Mann, En Makkal’ (my land, my people) padayatra, which was flagged off in July 2023 from Rameshwaram by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The closing ceremony was held in Palladam near Tiruppur, in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated .

The former IPS officer joined the BJP in August 2020, when he called himself a ‘loyal foot soldier of the party’.

Since he joined BJP, Annamalai has been at the centre of several controversies in Tamil Nadu.

In July 2021, Annamalai faced a massive scandal involving state general secretary KT Raghavan. Former journalist, BJP member and confidante of Annamalai, Madan Ravichandran released a video of Raghavan allegedly asking sexual favours from a woman party worker. Madan claimed he had proof to show at least 15 other senior party leaders were involved in similar issues.

In January 2022, 17-year-old Lavanya died in Thanjavur district, following which her parents and the BJP alleged that she died by suicide after she was under pressure to convert to Christianity. It was Annamalai who rallied the party leaders to work closely with the VHP to politicise the incident.