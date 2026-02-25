‘It would be a betrayal’: VK Sasikala announces return to politics, floats new party

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

VK Sasikala, the close aide of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader J Jayalalithaa, on Tuesday, February 24, announced the launch of her new political party, marking her formal return to active politics.

Speaking at a public meeting in Kamuthi in Ramanathapuram district on the 78th birth anniversary of Jayalalithaa, Sasikala said she could no longer remain silent and that continuing to stay inactive would amount to a betrayal of Tamil Nadu and the party cadres.

She unveiled the party’s flag, featuring horizontal strips of red, white, and black with portraits of former Chief Ministers CN Annadurai, MG Ramachandran (MGR), and Jayalalithaa.

She said the party’s name would be announced soon and described it as a Dravidian movement.

“The party will follow the ideological path laid down by Annadurai, MGR and Jayalalithaa, and work for the poor and marginalised, while uprooting enemies and traitors,” she said.

In a sharp attack on AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS), Sasikala accused him of betrayal without naming him directly. “I made him the Chief Minister. But he expelled me like throwing away a piece of paper. I don’t even want to utter his name. He is not worth it,” she said.

She alleged that those she had brought to power had “stabbed” her in the front and back, and claimed that the party had suffered defeat in multiple elections under his leadership.

Recounting the events following Jayalalithaa’s death in December 2016, Sasikala said Ministers and MLAs had urged her to take over as Chief Minister after the AIADMK leader died following 72 days of hospitalisation.

Sasikala claimed that she declined the post at the time as she was grieving and wanted to perform rituals according to Jayalalithaa’s customs. At this juncture O Panneerselvam (OPS) was serving as Chief Minister.

Sasikala said that after internal complaints were raised against OPS, she was appointed general secretary and was later urged to assume the Chief Minister’s post.

However, her conviction in the disproportionate assets case resulted in a four-year prison sentence, disqualifying her from contesting elections until 2027 under the Representation of the People Act.

She said that before going to prison, she ensured the government’s survival by backing EPS as Chief Minister, and alleged that he later sidelined and expelled her from the party.

She also claimed that her parole period was reduced to five days when her husband died due to pressure from the then AIADMK government, and alleged that there were attempts to arrest her after her release from jail.

Sasikala also recalled that Jayalalithaa had faced humiliation after MGR’s death and had considered quitting politics, but later contested under the ‘Cock’ symbol and went on to become the first woman Leader of the Opposition in Tamil Nadu.

“Something similar is happening now in the party,” she said, signalling her own political battle.

Sasikala said the decision to launch the party came after years of patience and reflection, and added that the movement would fight caste and religious divisions while focusing on social justice, women’s welfare, and economic upliftment.

She also said the choice of Ramanathapuram for the announcement was intentional, calling it a land of courage and sacrifice.

Reacting to the development, her nephew and Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) founder-president TTV Dhinakaran said new parties would not have an impact, adding that the majority of followers of MGR and Jayalalithaa had come together under the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Those remaining should join hands to defeat the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government and facilitate the return of an AIADMK-led regime, he added.

Sasikala, who formerly served as the AIADMK general secretary, was an influential figure in the party. In the power tussle within the AIADMK following Jayalalithaa’s death, Sasikala was expelled from the party in 2017 along with her nephew TTV Dhinakaran.

The party cadres then split into factions under EPS and OPS, though OPS was also expelled later in 2022.

Sasikala and her sister-in-law J Ilavarasi spent four years in jail after being convicted in the disproportionate assets case in which the prime accused was Jayalalithaa. The case against Jayalalithaa was abated following her demise.