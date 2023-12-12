‘It will take days for normalcy to return’: Residents of Chennai’s Old Washermenpet slum

Even six days after Cyclone Michaung crossed Tamil Nadu’s state borders, the lives of those residing in a slum settlement in Ramadoss Nagar in Chennai’s Old Washermenpet are still in disarray. When TNM visited the densely populated settlement on Monday, December 11, we found that inside some houses rainwater mixed with sewage was still stagnating and the residents were heavily dependent on volunteers for supply of essentials.

Murugesan, a resident, told TNM, “It will take at least another 10 days for normalcy to return to our slum. Till now, the Corporation has not taken any efforts to help pump water out from our area.” He added that they had to wait for the waist-level water to recede by itself. “The water receded completely only after five days, which was on December 8. After that, we residents ourselves removed the water from inside our houses with buckets and pots,” he said.

Lissy (name changed), another resident, said, “I have drained out the water from my house with buckets but more water keeps entering because there is a cemetery adjacent to our slum. The water retained at the cemetery keeps entering my house which is comparatively low-lying.” Since December 4, Lissy, her children, and her pregnant sister-in-law have been camping at her neighbour’s cement house which has been constructed at a raised level.