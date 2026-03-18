‘Is this your ideology?’ Nadigar Sangam lashes out at AIADMK MP Shanmugam

The South Indian Film Artistes Association (SIAA), widely known as Nadigar Sangam, has strongly criticized All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) Rajya Sabha MP CV Shanmugam for his derogatory remarks about actor Nayanthara. Pointing out that Shanmugam’s party was once led by the iconic woman leader J Jayalalithaa, the association questioned whether his ideology promotes disrespect towards women. They also asked whether his comments were made under party guidance or had the party’s endorsement.

The association has demanded a formal apology from Shanmugam and a public assurance that such statements will not be repeated.

A day earlier, Shanmugam sparked controversy while speaking at a rally on women’s safety and law and order, issues he linked to the DMK government. Criticizing Chief Minister MK Stalin, Shanmugam said, “Abdul Kalam asked us to dream. But this man [MK Stalin] has gone further and said, ‘You dream, I will fulfil it.’ I want Nayanthara — will he fulfil my dream? If I say, ‘Get Nayanthara married to me,’ will he get it done?”

The misogynistic remarks drew widespread condemnation.

In a statement addressed to Shanmugam, the SIAA said, “During an election, political parties may express their views and ideologies freely; however, those in positions of responsibility, especially elected representatives, must exercise the utmost care and dignity in their choice of words.”

Condemning the MP’s conduct, the association added, “You abandoned parliamentary decorum and made highly objectionable remarks over a public address system, dragging our colleague, actress Nayanthara, into your speech. This is strongly condemnable.”

The SIAA questioned how Shanmugam could publicly make such "shameless" and derogatory comments, “Sir, Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam once urged people to dream. But can the dreams of the people be fulfilled by pursuing personal desires? The people’s dreams are about a roof over a poor man’s head, education for a farmer’s child, employment for a middle-class woman, infrastructure for entrepreneurs, and security for soldiers guarding our borders. How, then, can we appreciate the manner in which you openly expressed your personal ‘dream’ at a public gathering?”

The letter continued, “This is the era of women. From launching rockets to serving as doctors, teachers, lawyers, operating heavy machinery, and driving buses, women are present in every field. In politics, too, leaders like Indira Gandhi and your own Jayalalithaa have demonstrated women’s power and leadership. In such a context, what kind of political decency allows you to speak so disrespectfully about women in the film industry? Is this what your ideology teaches? Were you guided by your leaders to speak this way, or do they endorse such remarks?”

Concluding the statement, the association said, “Because you still hold the respect accorded to a representative elected by the people, we, the members of the film fraternity, collectively and with one voice, demand an apology from you. We also seek your assurance that you will not, in the future, speak disrespectfully about women associated with our industry.”