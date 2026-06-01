Iron staircase collapses in metro construction site in Chennai leaving 1 dead, 49 injured

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One migrant worker died, and 49 others were injured after a staircase handrail collapsed at a temporary workers accommodation in Nandambakkam on Sunday, May 31. The accident occurred when more than a hundred laborers gathered on the staircase to watch a highly anticipated IPL match held in Ahmedabad, between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Gujarat Titans (GT).

The workers were employed and housed by Larsen and Toubro (L&T), a construction conglomerate, at the Nandambakkam metro construction facility. Many of them were watching the match live on mobile phones and tablets

According to a DT Next report quoting a police statement, "More than 100 workers had crowded onto one section of an iron staircase and were leaning against the handrail while cheering for their teams. Unable to bear the weight, the railing reportedly gave way, causing more than 40 workers to fall from a height of about 15 feet and land on top of one another."

Fellow workers and local residents immediately launched rescue operations and alerted the police. As many as 26 injured workers were shifted to the Government Kalaignar Centenary Super Speciality Hospital in Guindy and the remaining 22 workers to the Sri Ramachandra Medical Centre in Porur for treatment.

Brinji Manjhi (31) from Jharkhand sustained critical injuries and was later admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital. He succumbed to his injuries on Monday morning despite treatment.

Officials said to the media that the remaining 48 injured workers have crossed the danger stage and are expected to recover soon, since they are currently undergoing treatment at Guindy and Porur hospitals.

The Nandambakkam police have registered a case, and an investigation into this has begun

This article was written by a student interning with TNM