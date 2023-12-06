Intv: Chennai Mayor Priya Rajan rejects allegations of North Chennai being neglected

Amid criticism of flood-affected North Chennai being neglected by the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), Mayor Priya Rajan in an exclusive interview to TNM rejected the allegations saying the entire administration is involved in rescue and rehabilitation efforts without any discrimination. “No place has been abandoned. The Chief Minister is very concerned that the public should not be affected at any cost. So we are all focused on it,” she said on Wednesday, December 6. North Chennai houses a significant working class population.

Heavy rains battered Chennai from December 2 to 4, causing widespread damages in the city. Several parts of Chennai, particularly the low-lying areas, have been inundated with water due to heavy rains under the impact of Cyclone Michaung.

The Mayor said that all the elected representatives, officials, and corporation employees are on the ground actively participating in the relief works. She said the devastation due to the floods in the city was severe owing to the unprecedented rainfall. “The rain spell was high. The city has not witnessed this kind of rainfall in the last 45 years,” the Mayor said, adding that the rainfall was a natural disaster. “We cannot control nature. We have to fight against it. And we are doing that.”