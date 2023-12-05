Interview: Cyclone Michaung’s slow movement spurred heavy rain in Chennai, says expert

As floods wreak havoc upon Chennai city amid intense rainfall triggered by Cyclone Michaung originating in the Bay of Bengal, experts point to the reason — this time it’s the translational speed of the cyclone, unlike in 2015.

“Today’s scenario is in sharp contrast with what happened in 2015 because a cyclone hadn’t formed at the time,” S Abhilash, assistant professor at Advanced Centre for Atmospheric Radar Research, Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT), told TNM. “In 2015, it had only just progressed to the deep depression stage, falling short of intensifying into a full-fledged cyclone,” he said. He added that the landfall then had also happened in Puducherry, directly in Tamil Nadu, which intensified the impact.

Abhilash said the Cyclone Michaung’s translational speed — speed at which it travelled from the sea to the land — was 8 to 10 kilometres per hour, which in turn reduced its travelling speed on land. “Usually when a cyclone is formed, it travels at a speed of 200 to 250 kilometres in 24 hours. But in this case, Cyclone Michaung has travelled only 100 to 120 kilometres per hour. This made it extend its sojourn in a specific region, causing rains in Chennai,” he said.