Intelligence agencies ask TN Police to strengthen security amid govt formation uncertainty

Central intelligence agencies have reportedly alerted the Tamil Nadu Police to strengthen security arrangements across key locations in the state amid rising political uncertainty following the 2026 Assembly election results and the delay in government formation.

According to sources, intelligence agencies warned of possible law-and-order issues if the ongoing political deadlock continues, especially after Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader C Joseph Vijay was unable to immediately secure the numbers required to form the government.

Security has reportedly been tightened in Chennai and other sensitive districts as a precautionary measure in view of the tense political atmosphere.

The 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly election has emerged as a major turning point in the state’s political history, with the newly launched TVK emerging as the single largest party by winning 108 seats in the 234-member Assembly.

Amid intense political activity, Vijay on Wednesday evening met Tamil Nadu Governor RV Arlekar at Raj Bhavan in Chennai and formally staked a claim to form the next government. During the meeting, Vijay reportedly submitted a list of 113 supporting MLAs, including 108 TVK legislators and five Congress MLAs who extended support to the party. However, sources indicated that Governor Arlekar informed Vijay that support from at least 118 MLAs would be required before he could be invited to form the government.

The development has cast uncertainty over Vijay’s immediate prospects of becoming Chief Minister and delayed what was expected to be a historic swearing-in ceremony.

TVK leaders had initially expected support from parties such as the PMK, Left parties and the VCK. However, negotiations appear to have stalled, with those parties reportedly stepping back from alliance discussions. As a result, TVK remains short of the majority mark.

The rapidly changing political situation triggered fresh speculation across Tamil Nadu late on Wednesday night, with reports suggesting that the AIADMK could attempt to form a government with outside support from the DMK if Vijay fails to secure a majority.

Political sources said senior leaders from both the DMK and AIADMK held separate rounds of consultations for several hours amid the uncertainty. However, DMK has, in a late-night statement, said that the party preferred to remain in opposition, abiding by the people’s verdict.

Actor Rajinikanth’s meeting with DMK president and outgoing Chief Minister MK Stalin has also intensified political speculation, though neither side has officially commented on the nature of the discussions.