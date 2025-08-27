Infra Engineers to monitor Chennai’s Kodungaiyur WtE plant, oversee privatised waste work

Infra Engineers India Pvt Ltd, a Chennai-based infrastructure consultancy and project management firm, will monitor the contentious Waste-to-Energy (WtE) plant at Kodungaiyur and supervise privatised waste collection in two Chennai zones – Royapuram (zone 5) and Thiru-Vi-Ka Nagar (zone 6). The appointments were cleared at the Greater Chennai Corporation’s (GCC) council meeting on August 26, with contracts worth over Rs 18 crore.

The two projects have faced strong opposition: the privatisation of waste collection from conservancy workers demanding permanent employment under GCC, and the WtE project from North Chennai residents and civic groups, citing health and environmental risks.



Zones 5 and 6 were privatised after a resolution in April, with Hyderabad-based Ramky Enviro Engineers Ltd winning the contract on June 10. Following a Madras High Court order on August 20 allowing outsourcing despite workers’ petitions, GCC named Infra Engineers as the Independent Engineer to oversee Ramky’s work.

The firm will be responsible for monitoring waste collection, supervising transportation to landfills and processing facilities, ensuring contract compliance and conducting periodic reviews. The contract is valued at Rs 9.59 crore for a five-year term, with payments shared 50:50 between GCC and the concessionaire.

Three firms bid for the role of Independent Engineer — Infra Engineers, MSV International and Pollucare Engineers — but only Infra Engineers met all requirements and qualified.