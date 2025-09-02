INDIA bloc protests in Tiruppur against US tariffs, demands Union govt intervention

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

The INDIA bloc staged a massive demonstration in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruppur district, criticising the Union government for its inaction against the 50% tariffs imposed on India by the US. The protest was held near the Tiruppur railway station on Tuesday, September 2.

The tariffs came into effect on August 28. The sudden hike has struck at the heart of Tiruppur’s knitwear industry, which contributes significantly to the state’s economy.

The protestors included leaders and cadre from the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK), Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), Communist Party of India (CPI), Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M)), Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), and Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM).

They pointed out that Tiruppur’s knitwear sector, previously impacted by demonetisation, the Goods and Services Tax (GST), and the COVID-19 pandemic, had only recently regained momentum with exports crossing Rs 45,000 crore annually.

They added that due to the US tariffs, exports worth nearly Rs 3,000 crore are under threat and that lakhs of livelihoods hang in the balance.

The INDIA bloc leaders demanded immediate relief measures from the Union government, including tax concessions, subsidies, emergency intervention and comprehensive support to protect jobs and businesses, alongside urgent talks with the US government to ease the tariff burden.

“Lakhs of livelihoods are at risk, and the Union government’s silence is unacceptable,” the leaders said.

Others at the protest said the crisis not only endangers six lakh direct workers and three lakh indirect workers in Tiruppur but could also ripple out to affect Tamil Nadu’s wider textile economy that sustains crores of people. They criticised the Union government for failing to intervene despite repeated appeals from the state leadership.