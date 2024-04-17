In Tamil Nadu, the PMK holds on to regressive caste and gender politics

Sowmiya Anbumani, Pattali Makkal Katchi’s (PMK) candidate from Dharmapuri for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, was recently heard speaking to young women students on a bus during her campaign, cautioning them about posting their pictures on social media. She told the women not to be afraid and immediately inform their parents in case they fall victim to cybercrime. “Instead of getting trapped by ‘bad guys’ who try to misuse your pictures, inform your parents. You might get scolded, a few beatings, and stay at home for 10 days. Do not try to give in to those who try to misuse your pictures as it will land you in a larger problem,” Sowmya told the students.

Sowmiya’s stance was praised by many, but there were those on social media who wondered who the ‘bad guys’ were. The skepticism whether Sowmiya was pointing to Dalit men is not surprising given the PMK’s regressive views, especially on inter-caste marriages between dominant caste women and Dalit men. This view has found a way indirectly into the party’s poll manifestos in 2013, 2019, and this year too. Since 2013, the manifesto has mentioned enforcing a rule where people below the age of 21 cannot get married without their parents’ consent. This rule would make it nearly impossible for inter-caste and inter-faith couples to get married as their relationships are often opposed by parents.

While Sowmiya does not specify who the “bad guys” are, the PMK, a party dominated by the Vanniyar caste (classified as Most Backward Class), has had a history of infantalising women from dominant castes and antagonising Dalit men and portraying them in a negative light. Her father-in-law and PMK founder Dr Ramadoss is notorious for his backward views on inter-caste marriages and women’s rights.