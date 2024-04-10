In Krishnagiri, Vidhya Rani seeks votes in the name of forest brigand, militant leader

From being a youth leader in a party that espouses majoritarian nationalism, and adoring Narendra Modi as a father figure, to a debutant candidate in a regional outfit that breathes fire over Tamil nationalism, Vidhya Rani, daughter of forest brigand Veerappan, has travelled a lot of political distance in four years. In Krishnagiri, literally the land of black granite hillocks, that shares borders with Karnataka in the west and Andhra Pradesh in the north, Vidhya Rani no more has Modi as her trump card but there are two other patriarchal figures, eulogised and dreaded in equal measure, that would probably bring her some votes.One of them is the Robinhood-like image of her own father, killed in an encounter by a special task force two decades ago. The other is Velupillai Prabhakaran, the icon of Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK), a party led by Seeman, which is known to revere Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE). Tamil nation is a concept that was close to the heart of Prabhakaran and her own father, said Vidhya who refers to Seeman as ‘uncle’..In parts of Krishnagiri, Koose Munisamy Veerappan is considered as someone who spoke up for their rights and empowered them. “I didn’t get to spend or enjoy one paisa of what my father made. It is you, the forest dwellers, who benefited from his earnings.” Several residents of Anchetty, a taluk in the Hosur forest range of Tamil Nadu’s Krishnagiri district, said these words, spoken by Vidhya Rani, daughter of dreaded forest brigand Veerappan, during her election campaign, resonated the most with them. Vidhya, a lawyer by profession, who began her political career with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and was made its youth wing leader in 2020, has been nominated as a candidate from Krishnagiri by NTK chief Seeman. The 34-year-old is hopeful that her father, whom she thinks stood up for the rights of people living in hilly areas of Krishnagiri, would bring her votes 20 years after his demise. Vidhya recalled an anecdote from October 2004, the month her father Veerappan was killed. “I was in my school hostel and within weeks after my father died it was Diwali. That day, I received a money order from a daily wage worker in Krishnagiri who didn’t identify themselves. They asked me to celebrate Diwali because they didn’t want to see me mourn. While some forest dwellers feel indebted to Vidhya, she said the reverse is true as well. "I want justice for the crimes that were committed against those people while the officials hunted for my father. The officials who died or were injured were offered support by the government but no support reached the innocent forest people who lost their family members or were wounded or couldn't pursue their studies," she told TNM. NTK's vote share in Tamil Nadu has grown over the years but in Krishnagiri, where the candidates of INDIA bloc and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhakam (AIADMK) are engaged in a two-cornered fight, it is Vidhya's candidature that has brought in the media limelight..Tamil Nadu's Special Task Force (STF) killed Veerappan in October 2004 after two decades of joint operation with the Karnataka STF. Veerappan, known for smuggling sandalwood, poaching elephants and kidnapping people including Kannada film star Raj Kumar and H Nagappa, a leader of Janata Dal (United), often made political demands as well. Nagappa was later found dead. In 1997, he demanded release of water for Tamil Nadu. He also sought increased wages for tea plantation workers and engaged with banned groups like the Tamil Nadu Liberation Army (TNLA) who spoke for the rights of the Tamilians living in Sri Lanka during the civil war. “NTK’s core ideals address Sri Lankan Tamilians too and this is one of the biggest reasons why I chose this party. Tamil nation is the social concept of Velupillai Prabhakaran (founder of Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam - LTTE), my father and now Seeman uncle. In this concept there is no caste-based or other discrimination. I believe that without using weapons, by just using our words and strong thoughts, we can take this social concept forward and work for the people,” she said. One of her promises is to revive water bodies in Krishnagiri Lok Sabha constituency to help farmers. She also has plans to introduce vocational training programmes and credit programmes to support unemployed women. She also expressed discontent over the transport infrastructure. “The buses that connect the city to villages are in terrible condition and that is how the poor people travel. So, I will be focusing on improving the transport and the overall infrastructure of the district,” she said.PMK, BJP, NTK - A matter of opportunityAlthough Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) led by S Ramadoss advocated for clemency on Veerappan's behalf and accommodated the brigand’s wife Muthulakshmi in the party, Vidhya didn’t join PMK. “I didn’t want to go and ask political parties to give me a chance. I just wanted to be of service to people because that is the path my dad wanted for me,” Vidhya said. At the age of eight, Vidhya met her father Veerappan for the first and last time. "I had seen his pictures in television and newspapers and I was very scared of him when I first met him. Eventually, I warmed up to him and he told me that I must study well and be of service to our Tamil people," she said. Vidhya completed her law degree and wanted to set up a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) in 2020 when she got the call from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)..BJP's Pon Radhakrishnan encouraged her to join the party. At that time, she didn't think much of the party's ideologies and only accepted the invitation to realise her father's instructions, she said. Upon joining the BJP, however, she made statements to the media about how Prime Minister Narendra Modi reminded her of her father. She was soon appointed as the vice-president of BJP Tamil Nadu's Youth Wing. But she alleged that there was no scope for her in the BJP. “BJP was the ruling party and so I was hoping that they would give me developmental projects to implement or oversee. But there were no opportunities, plans or agenda,” she explained. Soon, she set up a play school in Krishnagiri’s Gandhi Nagar. Currently, around 29 students are enrolled in the play school. “Just when I was thinking what to do next, I got a call from Seeman uncle,” she said.Caste and the MP ticketWithin weeks of Vidhya’s entry into NTK, Seeman announced her as the Member of Parliament (MP) candidate from Krishnagiri. Several voters in the constituency told TNM that it was not only because of her father’s legacy but also because of her caste. Zakhir, a shop owner in Krishnagiri city said, a lot of people from her caste - Padayachi Gounders - can be found in Krishnagiri district, especially in the forest and border areas of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. "She will enjoy their support but that is not enough to win this time. She has just entered into the picture so she should take time and cultivate the constituency to win," said Zakhir. He added that this time the fight is between the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetral Kazhagam (AIADMK). Similar sentiments were echoed by people who do not belong to the Padayachi Gounder caste in the forest range. .Kalyani, a shopkeeper from Anchetty village told TNM that the villages of Gearatti, Natrampalayam and Masanatty among others inside the forest range will support Vidhya because they have several Padayachi Gounders. These are the places from where Vidhya is expecting votes. But there are chances that some people may not vote for Vidhya because of her marriage to a Dalit man, Kalyani said. Vidhya’s marriage came to public view in 2011 after her husband belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC) had moved to court. He accused Muthulakshmi of keeping Vidhya in illegal custody as she didn’t approve of their wedding. The Madras High Court united the couple later that year.Outside of the forest,TNM spoke to residents and gauged the support for the DMK and the Indian National Congress (INC) who are in the I.N.D.I Alliance. The Congress has been elected to power nine times and the DMK five times in Krishnagiri. However, in the 2019 elections, the NTK could only secure 2.7% of the vote share in the constituency and came third after the Congress (56%) and the AIADMK (36%). Despite taking on better placed candidates like K Gopinath of the Congress, who has been elected as an MLA three times from Hosur and the AIADMK's V Jayaprakash, currently a councillor with the Hosur City Municipality, Vidhya is confident of emerging victorious.