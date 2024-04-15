In Kanniyakumari, the fisherfolk’s support for Congress comes with a warning

One of the largest votebases in the Kanniyakumari Lok Sabha constituency is the fisher community, second only to the dominant Nadar caste. Nearly 20% of all of Tamil Nadu’s fisherfolk reside in the region, a vast majority of whom are Catholic Christians from the Mukkuvar and Paravar castes. Their biggest demand from political parties has been to give them political representation, something the Congress — whom the community has consistently backed since the formation of Tamil Nadu — has repeatedly denied them.

“We are very angry with the Congress,” says Fr John Churchill, founder and general secretary of the South Asian Fishermen Fraternity (SAFF). “In more than 60 years, the Congress hasn’t given us political representation even once.”

Yet, for this Lok Sabha election, even as both the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and the Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) field candidates from the fisher community, many in the community are once again prepared to vote for Congress candidate Vijay Vasanth, even at the cost of voting against two of their own.

Vijay is Kanniyakumari’s incumbent Member of Parliament, a Hindu Nadar, who defeated the BJP candidate Pon Radhakrishnan in the 2021 bye-election by a margin of more than 1,37,000 votes. Radhakrishnan — a former Union Minister who is now contesting for BJP for the 10th time in a row — is also a Hindu Nadar, and as writer and anti-nuclear activist SP Udhayakumar puts it, Kanniyakumari has rarely had it another way. “Almost every candidate any party has fielded in the Kanniyakumari constituency so far has been from the Nadar caste, whether they be Hindu or Christian,” he says.

Categorised as OBC in Tamil Nadu, the Nadars are a numerically and financially dominant caste group in several southern districts in addition to Kanniyakumari. Ever since the BJP found its footing in Kanniyakumari district, the Nadar community has remained its largest vote base.

“To vote for Congress this time is a strategic move, one that we made only after striking a bargain of our own,” Fr Churchill tells TNM at the SAFF office in Colachel. “We haven’t taken the decision to vote against one of our own lightly,” he adds.