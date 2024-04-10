In fight against fascism, Christians in coastal Thoothukudi support DMK’s Kanimozhi

While reporting in Tamil Nadu’s Thoothukudi, a priest from a prominent church near the town posed an unexpected question: “As a fellow Christian, what makes you think Catholics could align with the BJP in Kerala?”

The priest, considered a prominent leader of the coastal community in Thoothukudi, expressed disbelief that certain sections of Christians in Kerala could be influenced by the BJP and its ideologies, and actively propagate bogeys like ‘love jihad’. “Christians can never compromise with the BJP, neither ideologically nor politically. In Tamil Nadu, especially in Thoothukudi, minority communities stand united,” he said.

His distrust of the BJP also extends to its former ally, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK). “How can we trust the AIADMK? They once allied with the BJP, and who's to say they won't do it again? They didn't sever ties due to ideological differences or the BJP’s treatment of minorities; they did so because the BJP personally attacked their leaders,” he said.

The Christian community in the Thoothukudi constituency constitutes a major section of the population. The community's sentiments were apparent after Easter mass on March 31 outside a church in Thoothukudi, where a priest and parishioners discussed politics. The priest told TNM, “The majority of Christian voters will only cast their votes for the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK). Furthermore, there has been growing support for [DMK MP] Kanimozhi ever since she assumed power.”