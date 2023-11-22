In Cuddalore village, Dalits have no road to the burial ground

J Velu, a Dalit resident of Melvadakuthu and a Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) functionary, said that the issue stemmed from the Vanniyar residents’ refusal to allow the laying of a road across their agricultural land to the burial ground decades ago. “They denied the right to use the pathway 30 years ago. In the past, they have created issues and stopped processions on a few occasions,” he said.

Velu added that such incidents were a thing of the early 90s and that Vanniyars do not prevent Dalits from passing through their paddy fields to reach the burial ground now. Yet, the calm is not guaranteed at all times, as he pointed out, “We cannot predict what they would do if we accidentally walked over the cereal crops ready to be harvested,” he said.

“The current Vanniyar owners have no problem with the Dalit funeral processions through their agricultural land. But we cannot expect the same understanding from the next generation. It would be a distasteful experience if any of the youngsters opposed the funeral procession in the future,” VCK camp secretary Velmurugan said while explaining potential future issues.

Velu also pointed out that Vanniyars too stand to benefit from the construction of the road. “While the Dalits will use the road mostly only for funeral processions, Vanniyars can use it to transport the crops with ease,” he said.

Vadakuthu panchayat president Anjalai Kuppusamy, who is a Dalit, said that while the Vanniyars are willing to give their land for the road, many of them do not possess the required documents. “Twelve Vanniyar families own the land, of which only two have proper documents. As the land was passed down as generational wealth, the remaining nine families do not have any documents to submit to get permission from land registration authorities to lay the road,” she said.