IMD predicts heavy rain in parts of Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra and TN

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that a cyclonic storm is “very likely” to reach the coasts of Odisha and West Bengal by October 24. While, this is not expected to hit Tamil Nadu, heavy rains have been predicted in the state and in coastal and north interior Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala.

The IMD added that an upper air cyclonic circulation that had formed over the Andaman Sea on October 19, continues to persist and will very likely intensify into a low pressure area over the Bay of Bengal in the next 24 hours.

This low pressure area is very likely to intensify into a depression by the morning of October 22 and into a cyclonic storm by October 24 over east-central Bay of Bengal. Thereafter, it is very likely to move northwestwards and reach the coasts of Odisha and West Bengal on the same day, IMD also said.

Meanwhile, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai has warned of moderate thunderstorms on October 20 in Mayiladuthurai and Ramanathapuram districts and of light thunderstorms in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram, Nagapattinam, Trivarur, Thanjavur, Theni, Dindigul, Niligaris, Madurai, Sivagangai, Virudhunagar, Salem, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri and Pudukottai.

Further, heavy rainfall and thunderstorm warnings have been issued for October 21 to October 24 in various other parts of the state as well, including Salem, Namakkal, Cuddalore. Karaikal in Puducherry is similarly likely to be impacted, the RMC added.