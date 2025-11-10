IMD forecasts heavy rain across Tamil Nadu for next two days

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rainfall in multiple districts of Tamil Nadu over the next two days, including Thanjavur, Pudukkottai, Ramanathapuram, Virudhunagar, and Thoothukudi.

The department has urged residents in these regions to stay alert as moderate to heavy showers, accompanied by thunderstorms, are expected.

In its latest weather bulletin, the IMD said that light to moderate rainfall with lightning and thunder is also likely at a few places across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal on Monday, November 10.

The department cautioned that intermittent showers could intensify in southern and western districts as moist winds from the Bay of Bengal continue to influence weather conditions over the state.

According to the forecast, heavy rain is likely to lash Thoothukudi, Virudhunagar, Ramanathapuram, Pudukkottai, and Thanjavur districts on Tuesday and Wednesday. Similarly, districts such as Tirunelveli, Kanniyakumari, the Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Theni, and Tenkasi are also likely to receive heavy downpours during the same period.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai has further indicated that on Thursday, heavy rainfall is expected in Coimbatore, the Nilgiris, Dindigul, Theni, Tenkasi, Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli, and Thoothukudi districts.

The widespread wet spell could bring temporary relief to drought-prone areas but might also cause waterlogging and disruption to transport in low-lying zones.

For Chennai and its suburbs, the RMC predicted isolated thunderstorms with light to moderate rain on Monday evening. However, officials clarified that there are currently no warnings or advisories issued for fishermen, as wind speeds along the coast are expected to remain normal over the next few days.

Weather experts noted that the prevailing conditions are consistent with the northeast monsoon pattern, which is currently active over the southern peninsular region. The IMD said it will continue to monitor developments closely and issue alerts as needed to ensure public safety.