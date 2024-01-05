Illegal sand mining in TN: Madras HC stays ED summons to pvt contractors

The Madras High Court on Friday, January 5, stayed the summons issued to private contractors by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the ongoing case of sand mining money laundering in the state. A bench of justices SS Sundar and Sunder Mohan was hearing a petition filed by A Rajkumar and others, who were issued summons by the ED. The enforcement agency had earlier issued summons to district collectors, which was challenged by the state government.

The petitioner contended that ED’s summons was a “gross and blatant abuse” of the process of law and an infringement of fundamental rights. Rajkumar also claimed that he was not connected with the cases filed against him and the ED’s case was registered with an “ulterior motive”.

Stating that he received the summons on December 11, 2023, Rajkumar said it was vague and did not mention the reason he was summoned. He further claimed that ED did not have the power to proceed with the case and sought the court to quash the case.