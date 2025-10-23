Ilaiyaraaja accuses Sony, ‘Dude’ makers of using his songs without permission

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

In a continuing legal battle over music rights, legendary composer Ilaiyaraaja told the Madras High Court that he was being “cheated” by music labels and filmmakers who continue to exploit his works without authorization. The case, which involves Sony Music Entertainment India Pvt. Ltd. and the makers of the Tamil hit film Dude, was heard by Justice N Senthilkumar.

Senior advocate S Prabakaran, representing Ilaiyaraaja, alleged that Sony Music and other entities had used two of the veteran composer’s songs in Dude, starring Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju, without prior consent. He said the companies “continue to distort and remix” his compositions, despite ongoing litigation. “I may be a famous music composer, but I’m being cheated by these music companies who continue to use my songs without any authorization,” Prabakaran quoted Ilaiyaraaja as saying before the court.

Ilaiyaraaja’s legal action targets Sony Music, Echo Recording Company, and Oriental Records, accusing them of exploiting his catalogue commercially across platforms like Apple Music and Spotify. The court had earlier directed Sony to furnish daily revenue details from the use of his works.

However, senior advocate Vijay Narayan, appearing for Sony, informed the court that the company had submitted the statement of accounts in a sealed cover, citing commercial confidentiality. He added that Sony had moved the Supreme Court seeking to transfer more than 500 music copyright cases to the Bombay High Court, where it had already filed a related civil suit in 2021 claiming ownership over certain songs composed by Ilaiyaraaja.

Prabakaran opposed the submission, arguing that “the Supreme Court has repeatedly disapproved” of the sealed-cover practice. He also pointed out that the apex court had not stayed proceedings before the High Court and, therefore, the case could proceed.

Justice Senthilkumar observed that since the Supreme Court Bench of Chief Justice BR Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran had issued notice on Sony’s transfer plea and was expected to hear it on November 26, it would be appropriate for the High Court to wait for the outcome. Accordingly, he adjourned the case to November 27, 2025, keeping the sealed documents unopened until further orders.

The film Dude, produced by Mythri Movie Makers, used Ilaiyaraaja’s 1991 classic “Karutha Machan” from Pudhu Nellu Pudhu Naathu in a comedic wedding sequence.