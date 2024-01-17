IIT-Madras students protest institute’s demand for 7 months’ fee in advance

Students of the Indian Institute of Technology-Madras (IIT-M) on Wednesday, January 17, erupted in protest after the management allegedly sent threatening emails to hundreds of students, demanding that they immediately pay in advance the hostel and mess fees for seven months. The email, sent on January 16, reportedly mentioned that the institute will cancel students’ mess allotments if they fail to pay the fee and will also restrict them from their hostel rooms.

On the condition of anonymity, a student said, “What has angered the student body is the antagonising and threatening tone of the email. The management cannot threaten the students who are struggling financially with food and stay. These are basic necessities and fundamental human rights.”

According to the students, the mess fee alone has gone up by Rs 870 per month. “Last semester, we were paying Rs 117 per day for meals, now it has been hiked to Rs 145. Similarly, unlike the previous semesters, we are being asked to pay fees for the summer months, when we are usually granted summer vacation. In total, we are having to shell out almost Rs 40,000,” the student said, adding that many students including him cannot afford to pay the amount immediately.