IIT-M suspends professor Ashish, finds him solely responsible for PhD student suicide

The Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IIT-M) has suspended professor Ashish Kumar Sen after a five-member inquiry committee found him responsible for the suicide of research scholar Sachin Kumar Jain in March this year. The committee found Ashish, a professor in the Mechanical Engineering department, solely responsible for the suicide. Sachin, a 31-year-old PhD scholar, was found dead in his house on March 31, after posting a WhatsApp status saying, “I am sorry, not good enough”. His family accused Ashish Kumar, who was Sachin’s PhD guide, of exerting “undue pressure” on Sachin and sought a detailed probe into his death.

In a six-page letter to IIT Madras Director Professor V Kamakoti, Sachin’s brother Bhavesh alleged that Sachin was often reprimanded and overloaded with work, despite Sachin being under medication for mental health issues which Ashish was aware of. “Sachin decided to take his own life after the inhuman treatment meted out to him by his PhD guide,” Bhavesh alleged.

Soon after this, an internal committee with five members – former Director General of Police G Thilagavathi as chairperson, former IAS officers Sabitha and Kannagi Packianathan, Professor Ravindra Giddu and student representative Amal – was formed. One of the committee members confirmed to TNM that they recommended action against the professor.