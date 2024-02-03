IIT-M report says Chennai’s Jain Westminster apartments should be demolished and reconstructed

In the report, IIT-M has highlighted that the main cause for the deterioration in the apartment complex was chloride-induced corrosion. The report explains that the use of chlorine-contaminated water during the mixing and curing of the concrete is the major reason for the building's present condition. The report also adds that use of poor concrete quality and inadequate cover depth have worsened the problem caused by the chlorine-contaminated water. IIT-M has also said that “excessively thick plaster had been used to inappropriately compensate for the insufficient concrete cover”.

The report confirms the CMDA’s earlier suspicion that the deterioration had occurred primarily due to chlorine-contaminated water. In July 2023, it came to light that the three blocks–A,B,C– of the 17 floors of Jains Westminster Apartments were severely structurally compromised. Multiple cracks and ceiling collapses had occurred between 2021 and 2023. When TNM visited the ground , it was discovered that even the lifts had become unsafe due to the extensive damages. TNM also found that the residents are living in fear with many unable to move out due to financial constraints. The complex contains a total of 660 units out of which 130 remain unsold. 500 families, which means close to 1500 people, lived in these flats under dangerous circumstances.

TNM also found that the builders–Jain Housing and Constructions–had been unresponsive. After further deterioration in July, residents filed a police complaint. Earlier, in 2022, the building association had collected funds worth nearly 500 crores from residents for repair. However only, partial repairs could be done to blocks A and B, before funds ran out.