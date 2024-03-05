IFS officer’s sexual assault case: Madras HC directs TN police to file FIR

The Madras High Court (HC) on Monday, March 4, instructed the Tamil Nadu police to investigate the sexual assault complaint against three Indian Forest Service (IFS) officers for demanding sexual favours from a woman IFS officer. Justice Anand Venkatesh held that the police should file a First Information Report (FIR) and submit their findings by June 2024.

The survivor told TNM, “After the last hearing at the Madras HC, held on February 15, the Srirangam Police Assistant Commissioner held an inquiry with me and with one of the accused- N Satheesh. The police have not filed an FIR to date and now, they have to comply with the court’s order. An FIR will finally be filed soon.” It must be noted that In July 2022, the woman filed a complaint with the Superintendent of Police and the Deputy Commissioner of Police of Trichy, but they allegedly didn’t respond nor file an FIR. In September 2023, she pursued a case against them for inaction.