TN IFS officer says she was forced to withdraw sexual harassment complaint, moves court

A woman Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer from Tamil Nadu moved the Madras High Court (HC), in September 2023, citing inaction by the police and the Forest Department regarding a sexual harassment complaint that she had filed against three senior IFS officers in 2019. The woman alleged that she was threatened to withdraw her complaint and has further pursued a case against the Superintendent of Police and Deputy Commissioner of Police, Trichy, for not urging the Police Department to file a First Information Report (FIR) to date. She has sought police protection after reported threats from the concerned officers.



In 2019, the woman submitted a sexual harassment complaint against N Satheesh, Chief Conservator of Forests, Trichy, for demanding sexual favours from her in 2017. The complaint was submitted to the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests. The complainant alleged that Satheesh had sought sexual favours from her and called her husband who was working as a Forest Range officer in Manapparai, several times.

The woman told TNM, “In February 2017, N Satheesh called my husband in the middle of the night and asked him to cooperate with him. Another officer named Senthil Kumar who at the time was the District Forest Officer, also joined in over a conference call and told my husband that he should comply with Satheesh’s demands. They said that in exchange, he would ensure that our transfers are taken care of, among others.”