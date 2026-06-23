‘Ideologically opposed to BJP’: CM Vijay on working with Union government

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay on Tuesday, June 23, asserted that his government would maintain a working relationship with the Union government without compromising on the state’s rights, social justice, and secularism.

In his speech on the Motion of Thanks to the Governor for his address in the Assembly, CM Vijay rejected allegations that his government was aligned with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led Union government and said political differences should not come while securing benefits for Tamil Nadu.

“We are ideologically opposed to the party ruling at the Union government, but we will not oppose them blindly. Tamil Nadu’s development is our priority,” he said.

The Chief Minister also reassured minorities and alliance partners not to doubt his government’s political commitments.

“We are not anybody’s team. We are a people’s team, a social justice team, and a secular team,” he said.

Vijay also reiterated that his government would continue to oppose the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET), arguing that the examination disadvantaged rural and economically weaker students and undermined social justice in medical admissions.

He said the state had urged the Union government to permit admissions based on class 12 marks and grant Tamil Nadu an exemption from the entrance examination.

Vijay defends TVK

The Chief Minister also defended his party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) against criticism that it was merely an “actor’s party”.

He also said his political journey has evolved over several decades through fan clubs, and welfare activities before forming TVK in 2024.

He also spoke about the hardships faced by TVK during its political journey and referred to the Karur stampede that claimed 41 lives, describing it as one of the most painful moments in his public life.

"No matter how much time passes, the sorrow and pain of losing 41 of our brothers and sisters in Karur will remain in our hearts forever,” he said.

"What hurt us even more was the attempt to place the blame on us. I still do not understand why such things were done. Is politics meant to be this cruel?” he asked.

Attacks DMK

The Chief Minister's speech also witnessed a heated exchange when he raised allegations of irregularities in the state-run Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation Limited (TASMAC). He alleged that money generated through irregularities had been diverted as “party funds” during the previous regime.

The remarks triggered protests from DMK legislators, who objected to the allegations and accused Vijay of making unsubstantiated claims and staged a walkout.

Responding to the interruption, Vijay maintained that his government was committed to recovering public money and ensuring accountability.

On law and order, Vijay acknowledged concerns over crime and drug trafficking but argued that many of the issues that opposition parties highlighted were continued from previous governments.

He said his government had strengthened monitoring mechanisms to tackle power outages, improve policing and curb drug circulation.