ICAI reschedules business law exam to avoid Pongal clash

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has rescheduled its Business Law exam, originally scheduled for January 14, 2025, to January 16, 2025, to avoid a clash with the Pongal festival. The decision comes after criticism from Tamil Nadu MPs and the public over the scheduling conflict.

The change was announced following an adjournment motion moved by DMK Deputy General Secretary and Thoothukudi MP K Kanimozhi in Parliament, demanding a rescheduling of the exams. While expressing relief at the change, Kanimozhi stated, “While I’m relieved the date has now been shifted from January 14 to January 16, it’s disheartening that the Union government repeatedly overlooks our cultural values. This shouldn’t always fall on us to point out—true inclusivity must come from them.”

The issue was initially brought to light by CPI(M) MP for Madurai Su Venkatasan, who wrote to the ICAI director on November 24, 2024, highlighting the clash with both Pongal and Uzhavar Dhinam. Despite the rescheduling, the exam still coincides with Uzhavar Dhinam, a day observed as farmers' day. Venkatasan had previously stated, “Exams have been scheduled on Pongal thirunal. They [the Union government] will not change its way no matter how many times we tell them. But we will not give up. Change the date and stop disrespecting Tamil culture.”

The ICAI’s original schedule had drawn criticism for scheduling exams on both Pongal (January 14) and Uzhavar Dhinam (January 16). While the exam on Pongal has been postponed, the exam on Uzhavar Dhinam remains unchanged.