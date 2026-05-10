‘I won’t touch a paisa of people’s money’: Vijay warns ministers against corruption

In his maiden speech after being sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay on Sunday, May 10, said that “a new era of real secular social justice starts now.”

The actor-turned-politician who began his speech with his iconic dialogue “En Nenjil Kudiyirukkum… ungal ellarukum en udiye vanakkam” [Greetings to everyone who resides in my heart], promised a transparent government.

A white paper on the state’s finances will be released, he said.

“The previous government has taken loans worth over Rs 10 lakh crore. They have emptied the coffers, and left behind an unbearable burden. It is in these circumstances that I have assumed this responsibility,” Vijay said.

He said that the full extent of the financial condition could only be understood after closely examining the administration from within.

Vijay stated that basic necessities like education, health, transport, food, and water would be his priority.

Promising to offer a corrupt-free government, he said, “I won't even touch a paisa of people’s money. I don't need it, you all know it. This Vijay won't make that mistake, nor will he allow it; doesn't matter who it is. Even if they are close to me.”

Warning his colleagues, he said, “Suppose if anyone has the thought that ‘yes we have won, let’s engage in corruption’. Erase that thought right this moment. There is only one centre - which is under me. There is no scope for other power centres,” he declared.

The TVK chief while assuring to fulfill all the promises made by the party in the run-up to the elections, said that he needs some time. “This is your government,” he said.

Vijay said that he came from a humble background and so he understands poverty and hunger. “I know what is poverty and what is hunger. I do not have a royal ancestry. I am like you, I am one among you. I am like your son, like your brother.”

He said that he cannot thank his fans enough for helping him achieve his dream of becoming the Chief Minister.

“I am not a heavenly messenger. I am too a normal man living a normal life. I won't deceive you by making grand unrealistic promises. I will do only what is achievable. An immediate question in your mind might arrive: ‘So he won’t do what is impossible?’ But with the help of these crores of people I will face any kind of struggle. I have that confidence.”

Vijay said that women’s safety will be prioritised, drug menace would be curbed and the law and order situation will be enhanced.

“Even if some people insulted me, even if some people hurt me, they are still my people. Regardless of friends or enemies, the 8 crore people of Tamil Nadu are my people,” he said.

Clearing the anxieties of the minority communities, Vijay said that his TVK government will stand by them. “There should be no doubt regarding it.”

He also thanked the kids who forced their parents to vote for him. Vijay said that TVK winning 108 seats was only possible because of them. “For you, keeping your future in mind, I will do everything good. Be confident,” he said.

Also thanking his ‘virtual warriors’, who led the digital campaign, Vijay said: “Let’s give a new governance. This is a new beginning. A new era of real secular social justice starts now.,” he said.

Vijay concluded the speech by thanking the Congress, CPI, CPI(M) and VCK, political parties which have lent support to his government. The fragile government has been formed after the support of the aforementioned parties, putting an end to days of drama since the results were announced on May 4.

