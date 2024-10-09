‘I pity them’: Udhayanidhi reacts to video of protesters wiping feet on his photo

Reacting to a viral video of people wiping their feet on a photo of him, Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Wednesday, October 9, said, “I pity these people who think they’re insulting me, but are only showing their level of political maturity,” he added.

“If ideological enemies are this angry with me, it is evidence of how well I’m following Dravidian ideals,” the Deputy CM said. Referring to the criticisms levelled in the past against leaders such as Periyar, Ambedkar, Anna Durai and M Karunanidhi, Udhayanihdi said, “our ideal that all are equal irritates people like those in the video.”

Udhayanidhi had faced the wrath of the Hindu right-wing for his remarks against Sanatana Dharma in 2023. He had equated Sanatana Dharma to diseases like dengue, malaria, and COVID-19, and called for it to be eradicated.

As a mark of protest against him, protesters in Andhra Pradesh had stuck his photo on the steps of a temple. His photo was used to wipe the feet of the devotees. In light of Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan’s recent remarks against him, the video has resurfaced on the internet.

“Let them wipe their feet harder on my photo. We cannot clean out the filth in their hearts. At least let their feet be clean,” Udhayanidhi said. Urging the DMK cadres not to react to the video emotionally, the Deputy CM also said, “Let us instead walk tirelessly on the path of equality and rationality followed by Periyar, Ambedkar, Kalaignar [Karunanidhi] and Anna Durai.”