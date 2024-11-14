‘I am stable’ says Chennai oncologist stabbed by cancer patient’s relative

In the video, Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian can also be spotted next to him.

The accused, Vigneshwaran from Perungulathur, had been taken into custody by the Guindy police on Wednesday. Vigneshwaran’s mother was a patient of Dr Balaji. The accused reportedly believed that the wrong chemotherapy treatment was given to his mother and attacked the doctor.

The Health Minister had wrongly announced that the doctor was attacked by “four north Indians.” He later apologised for making a misinformed statement.

Following the attack, Chief Minister MK Stalin ordered an inquiry and said that such attacks on doctors would be prevented in the future.