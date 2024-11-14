‘I am stable’ says Chennai oncologist stabbed by cancer patient’s relative

Dr Balaji Jaganathan, the oncologist who was stabbed six times by a man posing as a patient in Guindy Multi-Speciality Hospital in Chennai on November 13, was stabilised post-surgery on Thursday, November 14. In a video recorded from the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), the doctor said, “I am stable now.”
The doctor, who already suffers from heart and blood-related ailments, said through the video that the doctors had checked the pacemaker fixed for his heart. “They also took an echocardiogram yesterday. Since there are multiple sutures, they have prescribed antibiotics to prevent infections as well,” Dr Balaji said.
In the video, Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian can also be spotted next to him.
The accused, Vigneshwaran from Perungulathur, had been taken into custody by the Guindy police on Wednesday. Vigneshwaran’s mother was a patient of Dr Balaji. The accused reportedly believed that the wrong chemotherapy treatment was given to his mother and attacked the doctor.
The Health Minister had that the doctor was attacked by “four north Indians.” He later apologised for making a misinformed statement.
Following the attack, Chief Minister MK Stalin ordered an inquiry and said that such attacks on doctors would be prevented in the future.