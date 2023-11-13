How Coimbatoreans were inspired by Cubbon Reads to start a reading community

The atmosphere was tranquil, interspersed with the post-rain hum of birds in a Coimbatore park on the morning of November 11. A group of people gathered with their beloved books at their favourite spots in Bharathi Park, Sai Baba Colony in Coimbatore. The sight was an unusual one for the city, which, despite having several vasagar salai (reading clubs) that host book launches and author interactions, did not have an avenue to read books in silence until recently.

Under the trees, amidst nature, booklovers congregate to read in silence. Occasionally, they are joined by a group of art enthusiasts who paint on canvas. A regular participant of both Coimbatore Reads and Coimbatore Paints confirms that the exercise was inspired by the Cubbon Reads and Cubbon Paints initiatives in Bengaluru.

TNM joined the group on their weekly gathering on Saturday, November 11. Even though the group usually hosts their weekly meetings on Sundays between 9-11 am, on account of Deepavali, it was scheduled for Saturday this weekend. The attendance too was lower than usual due to the holiday weekend for the 20th edition of the group’s activities.