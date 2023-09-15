Homeless Burmese teacher Merlin finds shelter in Chennai, thanks to viral video

Merlin migrated to India in 1996 after marrying an Indian. However, after the demise of her husband, son, and mother-in-law, she was forced to live on the streets. “Since 2018, I have struggled on the streets for day-to-day activities like bathing or using a public toilet. I have been sleepless on several nights,” Merlin told TNM. She was previously featured in the videos of a few content creators like Ashik who have offered help, she said. “Some gave money, others helped with old clothes, food, and medicine, while some have even offered to get me mango juice,” Merlin shared.

Ashik’s viral video helped Merlin reconnect with her old house owner’s family. Logu Padmanabhan alias Shyam, the house owner’s son who used to attend her tuition classes as a child, reached out to her after seeing the video. “With the help of my friend Dinesh Kumar from Behindwoods, I went searching for Gama (Merlin teacher). Once we located her, I spoke to her and helped her recollect who I was. Dinesh recorded it on his phone and eventually published it,” Logu told TNM. Meanwhile, Merlin said that she was shocked upon recognising Shyam. “I was shocked that he still remembered me and came all the way to see me. He is more than a student to me, he is like my grandson,” Merlin said.