Holiday declared for schools in Chennai due to heavy rain: Details

Chennai City administration has declared a holiday for schools in the city on Saturday, November 25, owing to heavy rains with thunderstorms which lashed the city on Friday. According to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), the capital city recorded a significant amount of rainfall per millimeter between 3am and 6am. The heavy spell is likely to continue in isolated places with thunderstorms over Chennai, Kancheepuram,Thiruvallur, Chengapattu and the coastal regions of Cuddalore, Puducherry and Villupuram, the RMC said.
The RMC in a statement said that Chennai’s Taramani recorded 45.2mm rains within a span of two hours while Meenambakkam and areas around Pallikaranai recorded 26mm and 23.9mm respectively.
The RMC has also said that a cyclonic circulation will emerge over the South Andaman sea on Sunday, November 26 which can create a low pressure area in South Andaman sea and southeast Bay of Bengal on Monday, November 27.