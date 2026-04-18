HM Shah to reach Tamil Nadu tonight, lead BJP roadshows tomorrow

Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, is set to arrive in Tamil Nadu on Saturday night to spearhead the BJP's campaign in the crucial final phase of the Assembly elections, with a series of high-profile roadshows lined up for Sunday.

Party sources said HM Shah will land in Coimbatore late tonight and stay there before launching his campaign engagements the next day. His visit comes as the BJP intensifies efforts to boost its presence across key constituencies ahead of polling on April 23.

On Sunday, Shah will begin his campaign with a roadshow in Modakurichi Assembly constituency in Erode district, where he will canvass support for BJP candidate Kirthika Shivkumar.

The western belt is considered strategically important for the party, and the leadership is focussing on direct voter outreach in the region.

Later in the day, Shah will travel to Chennai for another major roadshow in support of BJP nominee Tamilisai Soundararajan.

As part of his visit to the city, he is also expected to offer prayers at the Kapaleeshwarar Temple in Mylapore before the roadshow.

Senior BJP leaders said the twin roadshows are aimed at energising party cadres and strengthening last-mile mobilisation in both western and northern Tamil Nadu.

“The focus is on direct engagement with voters and consolidating support in the final stretch,” a party functionary noted.

The visit is part of a broader push by the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), with top leaders stepping up their campaign in the State.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also scheduled to campaign in Tamil Nadu earlier on Saturday. With the campaign entering its closing phase, the BJP is relying on high-impact public outreach and the presence of senior leaders like Shah to maximise its electoral prospects in the State.