Hindu right-wing groups harass Tamil anti-caste singer Isaivani

Hindu right-wing groups have launched an online attack on well-known anti-caste gaana performer and former Bigg Boss Tamil contestant Isaivani. The singer had recently performed a Christian devotional song. Taking offence at this, right-wing groups spread misinformation about a 2018 song by her titled ‘I am sorry Ayyappa’. The groups falsely claimed that the singer is Christian and that the song targets a Hindu god. This comes at a time when the seasonal pilgrimage to the Sabrimala temple in Kerala, dedicated to the Hindu deity Ayyappa, is currently underway.

Right-wing groups allegedly publicised the singer’s phone number, leading to her receiving scores of threatening phone calls and messages. Isai also allegedly received obscenely morphed photos and was trolled extensively on social media. A complaint has now been submitted to Chennai Commissioner of Police A Arun.

The song in question was written and performed by The Casteless Collective—an anti-caste music band founded by film director Pa Ranjith. Both Isai and hugely popular singer-songwriter Arivu were part of the band when it was launched in 2018 at the Madras Medai event. This was also the time of the Supreme Court’s ruling in favour of women of menstrual age entering the Sabrimala temple. ‘I am sorry Ayyappa’ was written in the backdrop of this historic event, but also speaks about several other issues concerning caste and gender.

The song opens with the lines “I am sorry Ayyappa, so what if I enter the temple?” The song then goes on to criticise bans on temple entry based on the casteist notion of ‘purity’. The song also encourages the Periyarist ideology of Self Respect, saying that it can free women from roles dictated by caste and gender. In this vein, Isai sings about how the choice of clothing, career or romance are all solely a woman’s.

‘I am sorry Ayyappa’ mocks regressive ideals for women such as being submissive and coy. It goes on to ask why all that is expected from women, despite fighting for their own education and progress, is to assent to an arranged (and endogamous) marriage.

The song humorously compares such forced marriages to being trapped in the clutches of a monkey.

In solidarity with the singer, fans and supporters have been sharing social media posts with the hashtag #IStandwithIsaivani. Ranjith’s Neelam Cultural Centre said in a statement: “This is a great danger not just to one singer, but is intended to intimidate all emerging artists. Temple entry is a fundamental right. It is only because of dissenting voices that the rights that were once legally and socially denied are ensured through legislation today. This song was created to condemn the denial of fundamental rights. We request all those who understand these objectives and believe in democracy to stand with singer Isaivani.”