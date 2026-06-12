High courts tell the TN Government to eradicate casteism from people's minds

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The Madurai bench of Madras High Court observed that the 2026 Assembly election results in Tamil Nadu have shown that people could indeed vote without considering the caste or community of the candidates. The court also asked the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government to take the responsibility of eradicating caste from the people's minds.

Justice B Pugalendhi made the observations while allowing the bail plea by K Saravanan, father of S Surjith, who was arrested for the murder of Kavin Selvaganesh, a Dalit youth and victim of alleged honour killing, a report in The Hindu said.

Noticing there were 59 'honour killings' over the last 10 years, the court said that caste has become deep-rooted in the minds of people and is spoiling the entire system, "No matter how powerful or privileged, a person is experiencing casteism in one form or another. Even we judges are not spared from the same. Motives are attributed to our orders on the basis of the caste, even though cases are being decided on the basis of merit."

The court said that certain political parties are adding fuel to social evils like caste to mobilise votes.

The court said measures recommended by the Justice K Chandru committee should be implemented to eradicate casteism and promote social harmony in schools. Legislations like the Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act have not provided the expected results, and cases are increasing day by day, it observed.

As per reports , a man named Surjith allegedly hacked Kavin to death on July 27, 2025, over his relationship with his sister. According to the prosecution Surjith's parents, Saravanan and Krishnakumari, conspired in the murder, while cousin K Jayapal was booked for destroying evidence. Saravanan, however, denied involvement and sought bail before the High Court, which stayed proceedings against him pending before the Tirunelveli court.

This article was written by a student interning with TNM