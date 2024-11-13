Heavy rains in Tamil Nadu: Health department warns of surge in viral diseases and fevers

Following heavy rainfall across several districts in Tamil Nadu, the State Health Department has issued a public advisory warning of a potential surge in viral infections. The department cites an increase in fever, respiratory infections, and viral diseases, particularly in Chennai and its surrounding districts of Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, and Tiruvallur.

Health officials are urging residents to be vigilant, especially for children, who are more susceptible to these illnesses. Symptoms to watch out for include high fever, chills, cough, sore throat, body aches, and headaches. Residents should seek immediate medical attention if these symptoms occur.

Rajani Varrier, an entomologist at a private hospital in Chennai, notes that children's dry coughs often persist for over two weeks, suggesting a viral infection. She highlighted a marked increase in fever, headaches, and throat infections since the northeast monsoon began on October 17. Rajani added that throat infections can linger post-fever and advised those with chronic respiratory, kidney, or liver conditions to take extra precautions during this season.

The Health Department is particularly concerned about dengue fever, with over 18,000 cases recorded in Tamil Nadu since January 2024. Ten districts, including Chennai, Coimbatore, Krishnagiri, Tiruppur, Tiruvallur, Theni, Madurai, Tirunelveli, Thanjavur, and Tiruchi, account for 57% of these cases.

"The department is especially vigilant in these ten districts," said Health Minister Ma Subramanian.

To combat the spread of dengue, the department is urging residents to eliminate stagnant water breeding grounds for mosquitoes around their homes. Public health campaigns will be conducted by district health officers, and private hospitals are being monitored to ensure proper identification and treatment of dengue cases.

The Health Department also advises against storing rainwater in discarded household items, drinking unboiled water, and consuming food and water from outside sources, as these practices can increase the risk of waterborne and bacterial diseases like typhoid and leptospirosis. The doctor advised children to drink clean, boiled water and avoid stagnant or contaminated water, since leptospirosis can be transmitted by animal urine in water.