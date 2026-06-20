Heavy rain, strong winds forecast in five Tamil Nadu districts; moderate showers likely across state for a week

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The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has forecast heavy rainfall accompanied by strong winds in five districts of Tamil Nadu on Saturday, while predicting moderate rain across several parts of the State, Puducherry and Karaikal over the next week.

According to the weather department, an atmospheric trough currently extends from East Vidarbha to Tamil Nadu, passing through Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

The prevailing weather system is expected to enhance rainfall activity across Tamil Nadu in the coming days.

The RMC has issued a heavy rain warning for the districts of Nilgiris, Erode, Salem, Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri on Saturday.

These districts are likely to experience intense showers accompanied by gusty winds, officials said.

Apart from these areas, moderate rainfall coupled with strong winds is expected at isolated places in the Western Ghats districts, the Cauvery delta region and parts of north Tamil Nadu.

The weather department has advised residents in vulnerable areas to remain cautious, especially in regions prone to waterlogging and landslides.

The rainfall activity is expected to continue over the weekend. The meteorological centre has forecast heavy rain on Saturday in the hilly regions of Tirunelveli district and in the districts of Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Dindigul, Theni and Kanniyakumari.

These districts, located along the Western Ghats, are likely to receive enhanced rainfall due to favourable atmospheric conditions.

In Chennai, the sky is expected to remain generally cloudy throughout the day. The weather office has indicated the possibility of light to moderate rain in a few parts of the city.

While no major weather disruptions are anticipated in the State capital, intermittent showers may bring temporary relief from the prevailing humid conditions.

Meteorologists said the current weather pattern is part of a broader monsoon-related system influencing southern India.

The atmospheric trough and associated moisture incursion are expected to sustain rainfall activity over Tamil Nadu for several days.

Meanwhile, temperatures across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal are likely to remain near normal during the coming week.

The weather department has not forecast any significant rise in daytime temperatures, with cloud cover and periodic rainfall expected to keep conditions relatively comfortable across most regions.

Authorities are closely monitoring the situation and have urged the public to follow official weather updates and advisories issued by the meteorological department.