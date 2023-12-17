Heavy rain predicted in southern Tamil Nadu on Dec 17 and 18

Heavy rains lashed Tamil Nadu’s Tirunelveli on Sunday, December 17 with parts of the district, such as Courtallam falls and Manimutharu falls, witnessing a flood-like situation, according to ANI. Heavy rains are also predicted in the southern parts of the state on December 18 in places like Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram, Thanjavur, and Pudukottai, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Apart from Tirunelveli, other districts in the south of Tamil Nadu like Thoothukudi, Tenkasi, Kanyakumari, and Ramanathapuram have been experiencing heavy rainfall since the early morning of December 17. Meanwhile, an orange warning (heavy to very heavy rainfall) has been issued for south Tamil Nadu for December 17 and 18. The IMD predicted that the southern part of the state would receive anywhere between 115.6 and 204.4 mm of rainfall on the two days.

The IMD has also issued warnings regarding heavy winds affecting the eastern coast of the state and the Gulf of Mannar. In light of the heavy winds, fishermen have been asked not to venture out to sea for the next few days.