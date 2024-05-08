Heavy rain predicted in 8 TN districts till May 11: Details

Heavy rainfall has been predicted for eight districts in Tamil Nadu, including Tiruppur, Dindigul, Theni, Virudhunagar, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Coimbatore and Nilgiris, from Wednesday, May 8 to Saturday, May 11, by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

Apart from the eight districts, heavy rainfall might occur over isolated places in Karur, Erode, Namakkal, Salem, Dharmapuri and Kallakurichi districts on May 9 and 10. Meanwhile, on May 11, both Kanyakumari and Madurai districts are also expected to receive rainfall, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in a report said.