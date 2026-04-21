Heavy rain likely in parts of Tamil Nadu for next four days, says Chennai Met Office

Days before the state Assembly election on April 23, the Regional Meteorological Centre here has forecast continued rainfall activity across parts of Tamil Nadu over the next four days, driven by an atmospheric trough extending from Telangana to the Comorin region.

According to the weather office, a trough persists at an altitude of about 1.5 km above mean sea level, stretching from Telangana across Rayalaseema and interior Tamil Nadu, up to the southern tip of the peninsula. This system is expected to influence weather conditions across several districts, particularly along the Western Ghats and southern coastal regions.

Under its impact, light rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds is likely at isolated places in Western Ghat districts, coastal areas of south Tamil Nadu, delta regions, and Karaikal on Monday and Tuesday.

Wind speeds during these spells may reach 30 to 40 kmph, the department said.

However, most other parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are expected to experience largely dry weather conditions during this period.

The Met office further stated that on April 22 and 23, similar weather patterns are likely to persist, with one or two places in the Western Ghats, southern coastal districts, delta regions, and Karaikal expected to receive light to moderate rainfall along with thunderstorms and gusty winds of similar intensity.

Between April 24 and 26, light to moderate rainfall is expected to continue at isolated locations in the Western Ghats, southern Tamil Nadu, delta districts, and Karaikal, indicating a prolonged spell of unsettled weather in these regions.

Despite the rainfall activity, there is unlikely to be any significant change in maximum temperatures across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal until April 24. However, temperatures may rise slightly in some areas. Coastal regions are expected to record near-normal maximum temperatures during this period.

For Chennai, the forecast indicates partly cloudy skies on Monday and Tuesday. The maximum temperature is likely to hover between 37 degrees Celsius and 38 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature may remain around 28 degrees Celsius.

High humidity levels combined with elevated temperatures are expected to cause discomfort among residents. Authorities have advised residents, particularly in vulnerable regions, to remain cautious during thunderstorms and gusty wind conditions.